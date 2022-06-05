From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ahead of tomorrow’s All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, Chairman of the party in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, has appealed to the party to adopt Governor David Umahi as the consensus presidential candidate of the party.

He described Governor Governor Umahi as an aspirant with the capacity todefeat the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Chief Emegha stated this while speaking with Journalists in Abakaliki on Sunday.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party to support Governor Umahi to fly the party’s flag for the presidential election.

According to him “the Presidential hopeful and Governor of Ebonyi State has been expectionally outstanding in governance in the past seven years. Chief Apostle David Umahi through his policies and programs has set a benchmark for leadership in this nation. He did not only change the narratives of underdevelopment and all sorts of stereotypes attached to state and her people but he blazed the trail in diverse frontiers even with meager resources”.

“In terms of Federal allocation, Ebonyi is among the least states yet Governor Umahi conscientiously built massive infrastructures and also developed the manpower, capital resources without propaganda or media brouhaha of any kind. What a silent achiever whose passion is to develop the people and put smiles on faces of his people”.

“Now, some of his magnificent architectural pieces are wonderful roads network done with concrete pavements, flyover bridges, Ecumenical Center and shopping mall.

“You also remember the Ugwu Iyere magical bridge often associated with the snake land, King David University of Medical Sciences Uburu and it’s teaching hospital, Ebonyi International Airport, Saint Margaret Umahi’s International market, New Government House to mention but a few”.

“Time and space will not permit me to go on and on. You all know that there are catalogues of other projects directed to further rejig and stimulate the state’s economy for rapid and unprecedented growth and development of Ebonyi and her citizenry as well the visitors”.

“Over the decades Nigeria has been on a consistent struggle on how to diversify her economy by developing critical sectors like Agriculture, mine and steel. Although, there are hitches but the topmost contender in the Presidential race, chief Umahi has set the pace in this area also. You may ask me how again? Governor Umahi revamped the moribund Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Plant which today is serving the farmers’ needs and also helped to solve the problem of food insecurity, beyond the shores of the state”.

“The administration’s policy of one man one hectare and prompt distribution of farm inputs are also key achievements in the agricultural sector which is hugely addressing food insecurity in parts of the country”.

“In the area of security, my Boss is a global icon. Have you ever thought his magic and the miracle that made Ebonyi the only state in the South East of Nigeria where the sit-at-home order is not operational. Here, the residents move freely and business activities flourish, 24 hours in a day and 7 days in a week. He has demonstrated the fact that he has the ability and capacity to bring to a halt the insecurity challenging some states of the Federation”.

” Everybody is obsessed with his Excellency’s track records just like most of his counterparts in the presidential race. Not only that Governor Umahi is youthful, he is a technocrat and an Engineer par excellence as evidenced in his qualitative and massive developmental strides. Umahi’s seven years administration and still counting to say the least has placed the state at the global arena.

“I am deeply convinced that if APC makes him the standard bearer, the 2023 Presidential election will be a walk over for the party while Nigerians will ever remain grateful to our great party. Governor Umahi is patriotic, peaceful, innovative, adherent believer of one Nigeria and above all he is a detribalised Nigerian”.

” He is leader with maximum experience, energy and political will to tackle the infrastructural, economic and security challenges of Nigeria”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .