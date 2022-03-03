From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Farmers have been advised by experts in the agricultural sector to adopt the use of information technology and innovations to enhance food production in the country.

They made the call during a one day training workshop on climate smart agricultural technologies for extension workers and farmers in North Central Geopolitical Zone in Lafia the Nasarawa State capital.

Coordinator of the training workshop which was organized by the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science, Dr. Amana Sani Mathew from the Faculty of Agriculture, Nasarawa State University said the Programne was aimed at exposing farmers and extension workers to the utilization of information technology in line with the recent climate prediction by the Nigerian Metrological Agency,

He called on the farmers to continue to work closely with relevant agencies climate change and predictions to be abreast with innovations and technologies towards sustainable good production.

Declaring the workshop open, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Nasarawa State University, Professor James Jayeoba, represented by the Deputy Dean, Dr. Haruna Suleiman said adequate information about the effects of climate change remained the most efficient way to achieve optimal good production.

Professor Jayeoba pointed out that constant engagements with farmers and extension workers are key to agricultural practice.

He called on the participants to ensure that they step down the training to other farmers especially at the rural areas in their various states to achieve the desired objective.

Some of the participants in the workshop, Mr Anpe Mathias who is the Plateau State Chairman of Potato Farmers Association and Mr. Ogidi Enoyi from Benue state expressed optimism that the knowledge acquired at the training would assist farmers in addressing some of the climatic challenges they face every farming season.

Daily Sun Reports that the workshop featured paper presentations and demonstrations on how to use sensors to gather and transmit data about the soil, air and climate management.