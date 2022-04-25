From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has asked presidential aspirants across parties lines to adopt women as their running mates in the 2023 general election.

She made this call when she hosted presidential hopefuls from various political parties to Iftar, at the State House Conference Center (old banquet hall), Abuja.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to her, considering the voting strength and involvement of women in politics, they should be adopted as running mates in the forthcoming elections.

Mrs. Buhari said: “In fact, it is high time women are adopted as running mates at all levels, considering their voting strength and active involvement in political processes.

“As we approach the 2023 elections with greater hope, I am confident that Nigeria will continue to grow from strength to strength on the pedestal of our democratic tenets.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The First Lady also encouraged the aspirants to ensure that the forthcoming elections are fair and free.

Citing the 2015 elections that brought in her husband as president, she urged the aspirants to emulate same in the 2023 elections.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“It was neither contested in the court of law, nor in the court of public opinion,” she said.

“Therefore, the greatest end-of-tenure gift that fellow Nigerians can give to the first family is another free and globally-acknowledged fair election come 2023.”

At the maiden edition of the National Progressive Women’s Conference in January with the theme “One Voice Uniting for Progress”, Mrs. Buhari had asked the ruling party leadership to ensure that women are put in strategic positions in the party.