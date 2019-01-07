“The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) disassociates its members made up of 32 parties from such a charade.”

Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties has condemned the recent adoption of the APC gubernatorial candidate in Cross River, Senator Owan Enoh, as consensus candidate of 15 parties in the state.

The parties described it as inconsequential and meaningless as the so-called 15 governorship candidates did neither consult their parties nor CNPP which they belong to before going public.

Speaking to newsmen on the forthcoming election in Calabar, the Chairman of the Cross River State chapter of the conference, Sunday Michael, said the adoption had ingredients of fraud around it and was attended by a few political parties and not 15 as claimed.

He said: “Ordinarily, we will not have dissipated our energy and precious time to respond to a meaningless adoption. However, we have to set the records straight so as not to misinform the good people of Cross River State.

“As a matter of fact, the said-adoption, which in truth was nothing but a scam, with all the ingredients of fraud spiced around it, was attended by 12 political parties and not 15 as it was so claimed. Of the 12 parties, six were impersonators and impostors, that is to say only six out of 12 parties were in attendance.

“The chairmen of the misrepresented parties have refuted all claims with some ready to suspend their governorship candidates for adopting an unsellable candidate and for anti- party activities.

“The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) hereby disassociates its members made up of 32 parties from such a charade,” he stated.

According to him, the conference was presently working to adopt one of their candidates as a consensus candidate in an event that would be attended by all political parties’ governorship candidates and their deputies, state chairmen of political parties and their exco, the national executive of the CNPP and civil society groups.