Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday joined members of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) in their last crusade for 2021, to the admiration of the Eucharist Adorers who cheered the governor for his humility, commitment to God as well as uncommon disposition to peace and good governance.

Welcoming Ugwuanyi amid loud ovation and cheers from the large crowd, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Ejike Mbaka, applauded the governor for his commitment to peace and good governance, as well as his solidarity, brotherly love, friendship and paternal support to the ministry.

Mbaka, who described Ugwuanyi as “a good man, a member of the Adoration Ministry, a father and friend to this ministry,” disclosed that under Ugwuanyi’s leadership, the ministry has enjoyed peace, love and quality access road.

“Otherwise we would have been in a forest that will be difficult to locate, just to mention a few among other great things the governor has been doing for this ministry.”

The spiritual director said the Adorers are happy with the governor, saying: “We are happy you are here to witness the end of the crusade; our prayers will continue to go with you.”

Mbaka prayed for Ugwuanyi, saying: “The hand of God would never depart from you in Jesus Name.”

Addressing the Adorers, Ugwuanyi who praised and worshipped God with the them, wished them a Happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.

In another development, Ukpo community in Anambra State, also yesterday, conferred on Ugwuanyi, a chieftaincy title of ‘Ifezulumba’, in recognition of his contributions towards the development of Ukpo and mankind.

The chieftaincy title was conferred on the governor by Robert Eze (Okofia VI), the Igwe Ukpo and clan head of Dunukofia Ancient Kingdom, Anambra State, during the 30th Ukpo Ofala celebration.