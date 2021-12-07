(NAN)

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Tuesday expressed support for the adoption of direct party primaries and electronic transmission of results in the 2023 general elections.

National Chairman of the party, Yabagi Sani, said in Abuja at the inauguration of the party’s 2022 National Convention Planning Committee that electronic transmission of results would guarantee free and fair elections.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He charged INEC to resist an alleged attempt of malicious groups to reject the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

“We in the ADP regard the 2023 general elections as a watershed in the nation’s political history.

“It will be a turning point from the decadence that has characterised previous elections because we can see the clamour by all Nigerians for a change.

“In 2023, the direct primary and electronic transmission of election results should be regarded as an effective panacea to crises that have plagued efforts at free and fair elections in Nigeria,’’ he said.

He urged the National Assembly to veto President Muhammadu Buhari on the Electoral Bill if the outcome to his assent to the Bill was not favourable.

Sani said the conduct of ADP’s congresses and its national convention would be held through direct primaries.

He stressed that the ADP was not averse to direct primaries and electronic transmission of results since the outcome of an election was a reflection of the wishes of the electorate.

He added that only those planning to manipulate the elections would find it difficult to discard the old system.

Sani explained that this could be because the old system conferred on them the latitude to rig and deny the electorate their fundamental rights of choosing their leaders.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .