Okwe Obi

The fracas in the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has taken a frightful twist, as members of the National Working Committee (NWC ) recently suspended its National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, over alleged misappropriation of N200 million realised from the sales of nomination forms in the just concluded 2019 general polls.

National Secretary and Leader of group, Dr James Okoroma, in a statement, accused Sani of purportedly forging the signature of the National Treasury, Iboro Ige-Edaba, “to enable him access the funds” and “doctoring the party’s Constitution and criminal insertion of clauses to perpetuate himself in office as the presidential candidate and national chairman.”

He added that the suspension became imminent because of his “refusal to pay national officers their remunerations after two years of service, and indiscriminate removal of National, Zonal and State Party officials without following due process.”

But Sani, in a statement, fired back; adding that the suspension was dead on arrival.

According to the former presidential flag bearer, “the purported suspension is self defeating, dead on arrival and completely invalid.

“The so-called NWC members are either former or suspended ADP National officers who are no longer members of the ADP NWC.

On the weighty allegations, he said, “I will not want to comment about the false and damaging allegations made against my person including misappropriation, forgery and high handedness in the running of the party; as those matters have already been submitted to a Court of competent jurisdiction,” he submitted.