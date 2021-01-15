From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Action Democratic Party (ADP) has decried the high rate of kidnappings and killings in the South West even with the establishment of a regional security outfit, Amotekun.

The party accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of playing politics with security, despite the lamentation of Nigerians. It called on President Muhammadu Buhari “not to keep looking, while every part of the country is consumed by insecurity as such won’t be a good legacy after the expiration of his tenure in 2023.”

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye in a statement, yesterday, reminded the Federal Government of its statutory duty of protecting lives and property of citizens, irrespective of their ethnic or religion affiliations.

“The activities of bandits and other criminal elements, terrorising, kidnapping, killing and maiming innocent residents around Oke-Ogun, Saki, Ibarapa and others, is becoming unbearable, which has led to series of protests by the people in those areas. It now calls for urgent collaboration of the federal and state governments to frontally tackle the growing insecurity in these places. “We call on critical stakeholders in South West, to totally reject what appears an importation of insecurity to the region and to canvass more support for Amotekun corps, that has been helping to flush out these criminals.”

The ADP said the South West APC should avoid playing dirty politics with the issue of insecurity even as it called on them to come together and avoid name calling or blame game, as everyone had become vulnerable to being a victim of kidnapping or killings in the zone.