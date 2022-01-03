From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has expressed deep sadness over the death of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Oba Adetunji died at the age of 93 on January 2nd, 2022.

ADP National Chairman Yabaji Sani said in a statement:

‘On behalf of the leadership and entire members of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, I wish to register our heartfelt condolences to members of the immediate family and household of His Royal Highness, Oba Saliu Adetunji over his transition to the great beyond on Sunday 2nd January 2022 at the age of ninety-three years.

‘We are also commiserating with their Highnesses, members of the Olubadan-in-Council, the Ibadan Council of Chiefs, the Oyo State Council of Obas, the ADP member in the Oyo state House of Assembly, Honorable… and His Excellency, Chief Seyi Makinde, Executive Governor of Oyo State.

‘Even at the grand age of 93years, the very tumultuous number of the people of Ibadan and those that came from far and near to witness his burial and to pay condolences bears testimony to the high level of reverence and affections he enjoyed while he sojourned in the world and also, the deep sense of shock and bereavements generated by the demise of the Ibadan monarch.

‘Widely known as an amiable, generous and unassuming personage, Oba Saliu Adetunji, now of blessed memory, could as well be firm and courageous especially in the course of justice, equity and in the defence of the history, traditional values and mores of the ancient throne of Ibadan.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘These traits he fiercely displayed when a few years ago, he stood up to the state government and a barrage of powerful forces who wanted to demean the age-old institution of kingship in Ibadan land through the creation and appointment of new Obas.

‘Sadly, the reign of Oba Saliu Adetunji coincided with the eruption of social and political crises in most parts of Yoruba land but however, the wisdom he deployed as an astute Royal father ensured that Ibadan land and the wider Oyo state was minimally afflicted.

‘The peaceful conduct and the transformational outcomes of the 2019 general elections in Oyo state was another example of the grandeur of an upright and incorruptible traditional ruler.

‘Barely a year to the season of another election in the country, we all will sorely miss his fatherly counselling and guidance.

‘As we pray to the Almighty Allah SWT to forgive the shortcomings of Oba Saliu Adetunji by granting him a place in Aljana Firdaus in the hereafter, the ADP family is also praying that the Olubadan-in-Council, (the Ibadan King Makers), will be divinely guided in their choice of a successor to the historic throne, amin.’