Okwe Obi, Abuja

Action Democratic Party (ADP), has applauded the appointment of Rev Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a congratulatory message yesterday, ADP National Chairman, Yabagi Sani, urged Pam to maintain the tempo of excellence by entrenching good policies that would strengthen the Christian faith.

Sani said: “ADP has no doubt that Reverend Yakubu Pam’s appointment is well deserved following his track record of inspiring unity by his tenacity in the service of God and humanity.

“As a party, we admonish the new ES to bring his experience to bear, both as a charismatic leader and a peace lover.

“We know that the Clergy’s capacity, passion, commitment and versatility due to his prolonged leadership experience in the church and related disciplines will go a long way in delivering on his mandate by leading an exemplary legacy.

“The National Chairman, on behalf of the National Executive Committee of the ADP, joins other Nigerians to pray and wish Reverend Pam wisdom, God’s grace and success as he pilots the affairs of the NCPC.

“The ADP enjoins all Nigerians, especially the Christian community to uphold Rev. Pam in their prayers for God’s direction and guidance.”