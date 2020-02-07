Okwe Obi, Abuja
Less that 52 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deregistered 74 political parties for failing to win any seat in the last general elections, the Action Democratic Party (ADP), has called on members of the defunct parties to join the party in order to address the challenges Nigeria is faced with.
ADP National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, who stated this at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, commended the parties for going through the rigor of registering their parties and participating in several elections.
“Our Party is using this medium to invite all genuine credible men and women of impeccable character to join the moving train of the Credible Alternative to actualize their ambitions, especially in the upcoming Edo and Ondo state Governorship elections.
“ADP assures all interested aspirants who intend to run under our platform a level playing ground during the governorship elections, provided it is within the ambit of our laws and extant rules. This is irrespective of gender, class and hegemony. Our platform is open and available to all aspirants who have exhibited pragmatism and can provide credible leadership in all the states of Nigeria.”
On the state of the nation, he said: “There is no gainsaying the fact Nigeria is endowed with tremendous natural and human resources to guarantee fast sustainable economic growth to surpass our peers like Singapore Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan etc in economic development.
“The Action Democratic Party is determined to provide deliberate, systematic and consistent policies and programmes to harness and develop Nigeria’s human capital, hence our invitation to all members of the defunct political parties to join us in the mission of rescuing Nigeria from the precipice.”
The former presidential candidate also, tasked President Mohammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act into law to strengthen the electoral system.
