Okwe Obi, Abuja

Less that 52 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deregistered 74 political parties for failing to win any seat in the last general elections, the Action Democratic Party (ADP), has called on members of the defunct parties to join the party in order to address the challenges Nigeria is faced with.

ADP National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, who stated this at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, commended the parties for going through the rigor of registering their parties and participating in several elections.

“Our Party is using this medium to invite all genuine credible men and women of impeccable character to join the moving train of the Credible Alternative to actualize their ambitions, especially in the upcoming Edo and Ondo state Governorship elections.