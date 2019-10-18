The Federal Capital City (FCT) Abuja would host the fifth edition of the annual ADRON Games next year.

This year’s edition, tagged festival of fitness, which took place in Ibadan, came to an end at the weekend with athletes of higher institutions in the state competing at the event.

Head office won a total of five gold, four silver and a bronze to finish on top of the medals table, while Construction department came a close second with five gold, a silver and a bronze. Abuja branch of the fast growing Property construction outfit came third with four gold, four silver and three bronze.

This year’s event was graced by several ex internationals and football buffs that included board member of NFF Aisha Falode and Nigeria’s former queen of the tracks Mary Onyali.

Interestingly, the sports loving Group Managing Director of Adron Homes, Adetola Emmanuel-King and his wife, Ronke took part in some of the events to the admiration of staff.