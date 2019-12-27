The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) South West Zone has installed the Group Managing Director, ADRON Homes, Adetola Emmanuel King, as Grand Patron. The investiture took place recently at the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos.

In his speech, the Vice Chairman South West, PCRC, Alhaji Ibraheem Olamiyan, said the choice of King for the position was informed by the numerous supports he has given to the police community in the past which he has sustained to date.

According to him, “we saw in him, a man who is interested in sacrificing anything to give protection to the citizens. His efforts has attracted a lot of goodwill to the Police community. He has renovated a lot of structures in police stations and barracks. He was chosen above very many other nominations from members and considering the achievements in this direction, we had no option but to choose him,” he said. He commended the AIG for his contribution for being simple in nature as to allow everybody whenever an issue is raised.

Speaking shortly after the investiture, the AIG in charge of Zone 2, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the Nigeria Police appreciate the numerous assistance rendered to the Police community and feel it is an honour well deserved. “You are regarded as the police man of the year for Lagos. By your singlular action, you have created great trust for the police. Your efforts have been enhancing Police work in the area by rehabilitation, rebuilding of police stations. ADRON has done so much for the police community and so deserves our commendations,”he said.

In his appreciation for the gesture, Emmanuel King said that he accepted to be the grand patron on the ground that it is a call to help build the Police Force. He said,” I have done several things in the direction of support to the police Force. We intend to do more because I intend to chart a new course to bring new dawn in the Police. I promise that you will see a new PCRC in the South west zone.