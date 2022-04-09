With the unprecedented success his company has been recording in the property market, many would have expected to see Adron Homes boss, Aare Adetola Olaonipekun EmmanuelKing throw a lavish birthday shindig in celebration of his 47th birthday last Saturday April 2. But for the debonair real estate mogul, the birthday is more than just hosting a mega soiree to fete friends and family members. So last week, the Ilishan-Remo born property magnate opted for an unusual celebration devoid of any revelry. Aare EmmanuelKing was joined by his immediate family, select staff and close friends in his Lagos home for a moment of prayer and thanksgiving service for God’s infinite blessings over his life.

Since venturing into the real estate business over a decade ago, the University of Ibadan Estate Management and Development graduate has had his ideas and foresight laced with integrity —a virtue which stands him out. EmmanuelKing, the Otun Akile of Remoland has been able to build Adron Homes into a formidable real estate empire shattering the stereotype and breaking the norms in providing affordable homes for all sundry regardless of their class strata.

