Leading Real Estate company in the country, Adron Homes on Tuesday unveiled the former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai and three others as sports ambassadors.

The unveiling which was done at the sports complex of the University of Ibadan.

Others sports ambassador unveiled includes Bash Ali, Mary Onyali and a famous Nigerian dancer, Kaffy are expected to promoting the image of the company through sports.

Speaking, the Group Managing Director of the company, Mr Adetola Emmanuel King said the fourth edition which is named ‘Festival of Fitness’ and is schedule to hold between October 11-13, 2019.

He said they are an agent to change the abilities of others saying the Games is an extension of the celebration of their existence as the foremost Real Estate in Nigeria.

“Adron Games is an annual fitness and bonding initiative of Management of Adron Homes aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle, physical fitness, encourage friendships and networking that benefits every of our stakeholders.