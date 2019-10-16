Rita Okoye

Aare Adetola Olaniyi Olaonipekun Emmanuel King, the GMD of ADRON Group, has officially unveiled Ode Remo Museum and Park.

According to the real estate mogul, he had conceived of the idea of the Museum and Park when he was conferred with the chieftaincy title of “Bobajiro of Ode Remo” a little over a year ago by the Alaye of Ode-Remo, His Royal Majesty Alayeluwa, Oba Adetunji Amidu Osho.

At a press briefing for the unveiling, King said his vision was to change the view of Remoland and make life comfortable for its people.

“I am saddened that our cultural value is depreciating every day; but with this project, this town can become a tourist centre and improve the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the state. Our primary goal of promoting the Ode Remo Museum and Park as a world-class tourist centre is therefore in line with Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun’s administration’s policy towards a more sustainable tourism and hospitality sector in Ogun State. It will also help improve learning of local history and provide an avenue for job creation and revenue generation. There is none presently in the whole of Remoland,” he stated at the commissioning.

“It was therefore a thing of profound joy that the commissioning of this museum, first of its kind in the history of Remoland, was commissioned by His Excellency, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun. The primary objectives of this museum and park are to serve as a Research centre (Education), Cultural centre (History & Culture) and Recreational centre (Tourism).

“Along with the museum opening, we also have an Amusement Park. There is none presently in the whole of Remoland. In addition, a zoological garden will be commissioned in the coming months as well as the completion of the 2nd phase of the museum.”