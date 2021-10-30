From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Arewa Development Support Initiative (ADSI), a nonprofit, has empowered 65 vulnerable and indigent people who received skills acquisition training with starters packs in various areas of their specialisation.

This was disclosed on Saturday by Dr Zainab Ahmed, Nasarawa State Coordinator of ADSI, at the premises of the Nasarawa State Relevant Technology Centre in Lafia, saying the 65 trainees were indigent and vulnerable men and women which were selected without reference to their social, tribal and religious affiliation.

Dr Ahmed explained that skills acquisition and entrepreneurial development initiative as part of the intervention principles of ADSI to address the core issues undermining the educational and economic growth, peaceful coexistence among others.

The coordinator who also described the graduation of the trainees as a moment of fulfilment and testimonial to the core objective of One North, One people for a greater Nigeria, said it would be sustained.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

‘The intervention is not a one often, we are going to look at other areas of intervention and execute same this way, we believe, is the surest exit out of poverty and unemployment among the people of the North,’ she said.

She charged the beneficiaries to become master trainers by training other indigent and vulnerable Nasarawa State citizens to be self-reliant thereby contributing to the socio-economic growth of the state.

Ahmed, while thanking management and staff of the Relevant Technology Board for various support and collaboration, appealed to the government and individuals for partnerships to enable the organisation to scale up its skills acquisition programme.

Dr Idris Umar, General Manager, Vocational and Relevant Technology Board, Lafia expressed gratitude for the successful graduation of the trainees, while assured continuous partnership.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman, Lafia Local Government Area Aminu Maifata, who commended the organisation for the empowerment, pledged to support them to enable them to do more for the society.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Muhammed Usman, expressed gratitude to the Organisation and the Management of Vocational and Relevant Technology Board for successful empowerment, while promising to make judicious use of the working equipment given to them.

Daily Sun reports that the 65 beneficiaries who underwent training for different skills acquisition for months received starters packs in various areas of their specialisation.

The starter pack given to them includes sewing machines, mason equipment, carpentry equipment, solar electrical, plumbing, vulcanising, aluminium/metal, tie/dyeing and Plaster of Paris (POP) equipment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .