By Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Chairman of Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Isa Shettima has announced the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of Local Government Councils Elections in the state.

Isa Shetima made this known in a press statement issued by the information Officer of the commission, Innocent Zira, on Thursday and made available to Newsmen in Yola, Adamawa state.

According to the statement, local government elections has been scheduled for Saturday, 9th April, 2022.

Shettima said that, “As part of activities towards the successful conduct of the exercise, the commission has slated the 24th January, 2022, for meeting with chairmen and secretaries of the registered political parties at its headquarters in Yola by 10:00am.

“The commission has also fixed 14th to 19th, February, 2022 for the conduct of party primaries at ward and LG levels, and that 21st to 25th February, is for collection of nomination forms by candidates, while 25th Febuary to 4th, March, 2022 has been fixed for submission of completed nomination forms,” the release states.

However the release further explained that, the establishment of state and LG screening committees and inauguration by the commission is slated for the 7th to 8th March, 2022, adding that resignation of public officers wishing to contest is 9th March.

According to the release the 14th to 16th March, 2022 is for the screening of candidates fielded by registered political parties, while 17th to 19th March, is scheduled for display of names of successful screened candidates by ADSIEC/Resident Electoral Officers(REO’s).

“The commission said that the 21st to 22nd March, 2022 is slated for receiving and considering of petitions from aspirants adjudged not qualified to contest as well as screening/substitution of candidates where the need arises.

“Election campaigns will kick start on the 23rd March to 8th April, while election will hold on the 9th April, 2022, adding that results will be declared on the 10th April at each polling unit, ward, LG headquarters, and state-wide by the commission’s boss.

“While April, 11th will be for the collection of certificates of return by the elected chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors, and that the certificates will be issued by the body at Mubi, Yola, Numan and Ganye LGAs.”

The release also stated further that run-off elections in constituencies where results are considered inconclusive will be conducted on the 16th April, 2022.