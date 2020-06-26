King’s Crowd), a group exhibition of paintings, sculptures and ceramics in honour of His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, Obi of Onitsha. Adubi has nurtured himself as a professional artist whose work has had realisation in oils, acrylic, charcoal, and other media with preference to realism and abstract figurative composition. To Adubi, painting is like carving images on the surface of the canvas, which explains his basic method of rendition is soft impasto technique with palette knives on texturised canvas.

Thematically, Adubi works along two broad representational styles: a calm academic realism and a more expressive abstract composition inspired by contem- porary life. His style of colourful rendition changes in relation to the theme he chooses to explore. He loves to create new works in the hope of inspiring others. “These works often addresses narratives bordering ignorable intricacies of life, philosophy of mind, religious excesses, love and contemporary lifestyle, social cultural interactions, and documentations, etcetera,” he told Daily Sun.

The artist is currently preparing for another solo exhibition entitled “Tue Colours III,” which will take place at Thought Pyramid Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos, December, 2020. The exhibition stands to explore Adubi’s observation of society perspectives on ma- jor events, such as Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matters narratives, currently redefining our reality. Some of these works also give a voice to gender equality.