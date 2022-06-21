The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senator Philip Aduda, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been announced as the Senate Minority leader.

He replaces the immediate past Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia South who had resigned from the PDP.

Recall that Senator Abaribe had prior to the primary to seek the party’s ticket for the Abia State Governorship race, dumped his Party, the PDP for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and also resigned his position as the Minority leader.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Senate also announced Senator Chukwuka Utazi, PDP, Enugu North as the Senate Minority Whip, thereby replacing Senator Aduda.

The announcement was contained in a letter by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary.

The letter is titled “Confirmation of the Senate Caucus Nomination of Sen. Philip Aduda as Senate Minority Leader.”

The letter read, “leadership of the PDP is pleased to confirm to you the nomination of Sen. Aduda as the new Senate Minority Leader.

“The nomination of Aduda is for the replacement of the vacant seat of the minority leader created by the defection of Abaribe to the APGA.

“Please kindly accord Aduda all the necessary cooperation due to the office.”

Similarly, “The leadership of the PDP is pleased to confirm to you the nomination of Sen.Utazi as the new Senate Minority Whip.

“The nomination of Utazi for the replacement of the vacancy to the minority whip followed the elevation of Aduda to the Senate minority Leader.”

Lawan, thereafter congratulated the duo on the nomination.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .