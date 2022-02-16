He made the comment in Benin while reacting to the damage the product has caused to Nigerians’ automobiles and its associated hardship it has brought on the citizens of the country.

Onodua said in other climes if such a thing happens, those in the helm of affairs where it happens, would humbly tender their resignation letters and apologise to the citizens of the country, adding that the reverse is in the case of Nigeria.

“Are you aware that the President of this country, President Muhammadu Buhari is the minister of petroleum and we also have a minister of state, Chief Sylva minister of state for petroleum, we have the managing director of NNPC, Mallam Kyari.

“In a developed society, one out of these three personalities, if not all of them supposed to have tendered resignation letters saying, we have failed Nigerians, we cannot continue in office. If this thing should happen in United States of America, Canada, in UK, you will see heads will roll starting from the minister of state for petroleum to the Group Managing Director of NNPC, down to those who are supposed to be on the field to test this fuel that came into Nigeria.

“But up till now, three weeks after this incidence happened, no heads had rolled”, he observed.

The human rights activist reiterated that the way and manner the adulterated fuel got into the country is a great concern to Nigerians and that it should be investigated.

“The issue of the adulterated fuel is what everybody should be concerned about. There are things that are very disturbing as regards this issue of adulterated fuel.

“Number one, how did the fuel get out from the destination? We were told that they came from Belgium. How did it enter into the ship? Who was involved in the quality control inspection? That is one aspect of it.

“On getting to Nigeria, who approved the fuel from the port? Are there no personnel that are in charge who are supposed to be in charge of inspection of approval before the product leaves the port?

“Who are those that are in charge? This issue is so disturbing and has been made so complicated”, he said.