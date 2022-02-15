From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Oil marketers under the aegis of the Association of Tank Farm, Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOGMAN) distanced themselves from the ongoing adulterated fuel controversy.

The Association’s National Chairman Lawrence Kalu told reporters that it was callous for anybody to indulge in such an act.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Kalu further called on the Federal Government, to expedient action in punishing those involved in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

‘Count the Association of Tank Farm, Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOGMAN) out of the fuel adulteration. We will never indulge in such a criminal act,’ he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He condemned the motion for the scrapping of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), stating that if it scales through, oil bunkering would become rampant in the Niger Delta.

The ATOGMAN boss applauded the Dangote Group for investing in oil and gas and building the largest indigenous refinery.

According to him, such a project, when completed, would reduce the dependence on the importation of finished petroleum products.

Kalu advised the Federal Government to license investors, to enable them to build modular refineries.