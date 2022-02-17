From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Non-Governmental Organization, Endurable Peace and Unity Ambassadors Initiative (EPUAI) has condemned in strong terms, the importation of adulterated fuel into the country which has consequently created fuel scarcity across the country.

Convener, EPUAI, Nwokoye Chinedu, in a statement, on Thursday, said they suspected a foul play in the entire drama, thereby demanded that a panel be set up to investigate the circumstances that led to the importation of adulterated petroleum products into the country, and punish appropriately all indicted persons.

He also demanded that machineries be set in motion to see that refineries across the country are put to full use, insisting that Nigeria cannot continue to waste billions of dollars on exporting crude oil and importing refined petroleum products when the country can refine products at home.

He said: “We watched few days ago as Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited and other independent petroleum marketers traded words over the media, pointing accusing fingers on who the culprits are.

“More sickening was the fact that weeks after the national embarrassment, nobody has been held accountable for such show of shame.”

He appealed to the Federal Government to ameliorate the plights of Nigerians by importing petroleum products in abundance and distribute same across the country within the shortest possible time frame, adding that it’s sheer insensitivity for federal government to look away while the rest of the country face excruciating hassle trying to buy petrol.

He, therefore, remind the Federal government that the economy of Nigeria would crumble if something urgent and drastic is not done to provide fuel for Nigerians.