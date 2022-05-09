From Uche Usim, Abuja

Oil marketers have alleged that a fresh consignment of adulterated petrol recently imported into the country and rejected by filling stations is the reason queues returned to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They also said that the Sallah holidays of last week was another factor as many tanker drivers were off duty to enable them celebrate with their families; thus reducing the volume of petrol available for consumption.

A marketer who craved anonymity alleged that the depot where the adulterated petrol was warehoused is in Lagos, adding that tanker drivers have been instructed to avoid the facility.

“That is the situation on ground. We thought the adulterated petrol issue was over but clearly it’s not. We can’t load from that particular depot.

“Again, the Sallah break of last week affected petrol truck out as not all drivers operated. But I think that normalcy would return later in the week”, he said.

From Kubwa to Wuse; Central Business District to Apo, only few filling stations operated and sold petrol on Sunday.

Motorists queued to get the product, just as they lamented that the scarcity nightmare haunts like an apparition.

The filling stations that sold petrol said they were getting supplies from depots without any interruption, wondering why other marketers claimed to have run out stock and could not replenish.

A petrol pump attendant at Shema filling station along Kubwa expressway had this to say. “Look at three tankers filled with petrol in our premises. They are awaiting the current supply to finish before they discharge.