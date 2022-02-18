From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Many motorists in Abuja and neighbouring states are battling to salvage their cars. This is due to the effects of bad petrol they were forced to buy from roadside hawkers to keep them going due to the fuel scarcity that has lingered in Abuja and environs for weeks.

In the past few days, many motorists in Abuja have been forced to rely on roadside fuel hawkers to keep their appointments, because most petrol stations in the Federal Capital Territory have either run dry or have long queues that would require that one spends hours to get refuel.

Investigations by Daily Sun indicated that many motorists have suffered engine problems as a result of the bad fuel, while some others have had fuel pump failure, which, automatically, resulted in the breakdown of their cars.

It was discovered that the hawkers adulterate the fuel to maximize profits. On the other hand, the mode of storage ran short of expectations, hence the fuel loses quality before getting to the final user.

A motorist who identified himself as Samuel Ekeh, said his 2010 Toyota Camry broke down on Monday as a result of fuel pump failure. Ekeh’s angst was made worse because the vehicle broke down at a bad spot along Life Camp expressway, Abuja, where it was difficult for him to fix it quickly.

He confirmed that he bought “black market fuel” around Kubwa earlier in the day because he couldn’t get fuel at the stations.

He said: “I suspected that this would happen because I wasn’t comfortable with that fuel I bought in the morning. But I had no option because my tank was already empty and I had driven round town looking for fuel but couldn’t find. I was forced to take that decision and, unfortunately, it backfired.

“I know how much it cost me to fixed the car, aside from the stress and discomfort that accompanied it. My mechanic came with new fuel pump and also serviced the car. It was a painful experience and unexpected spending for me that day.”

Similarly, a motorist who identified herself Japari said: “I paid dearly for patronizing these fuel hawkers, but I had no choice because I couldn’t get fuel at the stations and I must move to keep my appointments.

“On Saturday, my 2010 Toyota Corolla suddenly stopped in the middle of the road along Area 1, and couldn’t start again. In the course of forcing it to start, my battery ran down. Someone with experience came and did something on it and it started but was not steady (jerking). It was later discovered that I bought bad petrol that affected the fuel pump and other parts of the car. I cost me huge sums to rectify it.”

Kamarudeen, a Bolt driver, said he was forced to return to where he bought the fuel at Utako, Abuja, but couldn’t find the hawker anymore.

“I hanged around for several minutes and couldn’t see him. I would have dealt with him badly for causing me pain by selling adulterated fuel to me,” he said.

He maintained that the hawkers were taking advantage of the prolonged scarcity to mix petrol with other substances to maximize profit at the expense of motorists whose cars are affected. “This is inhumane and wickedness.”

Another motorist, Elizabeth Amoke, said she had a terrible experience on Tuesday night at Lokogoma, Abuja, where her car stopped functioning abruptly around 10pm because of bad fuel she bought a few minutes earlier: “I had spent several hours at a filling station at Lugbe only to be told that fuel had finished when it was about my turn to be served. It was annoying, but I had no option but to leave and sort myself out. I patronized fuel hawkers for the first time and it backfired.

“My car spent the night on the road. Luckily for me, it was not vandalized by hoodlums and that had been my fear. It was a terrible experience that I won’t repeat.”