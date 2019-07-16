Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader, Tony Adun, yesterday, described the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, former political adviser, Charles Idahosa, as apolitical destitute.

Idahosa while speaking to journalists, yesterday, in Benin, had described Oshiomhole as an ingrate who was helped to become governor by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“Oshiomhole is ungrateful person personified. Now, let me give you a situation. When you start a story from the middle, it is not a proper story,” he said.

He threatened to quit the APC should Obaseki be forced out of the party. Besides, he said APC will die a natural death in Edo if Obaseki is allowed to leave the party due to the unabated crisis plaguing the party in the state.

“I will be the first to go. There is no doubt about that. I will not deceive myself. If Obaseki is forced out of the party, I repeat it and I know because I have never backed any wrong one because I know what is happening, APC will die here because the question we must asked ourselves is simple. Is he working? Is he doing well?

“We know of governors that they are accusing of not working or not paying salaries for months but nobody is accusing Obaseki of non-performance,” he said.

But, in his reaction, in a statement in Benin, Adun described Idahosa as an electoral liability.

“Oshiomhole is not his mate and cannot hide under the guise of Obaseki’s mouth piece to talk about Oshiomhole who is the indisputable leader of the APC in Edo State.

“Idahosa should first of all resign as a member of the APC for deceiving Governor Obaseki into waging this unwarranted war against the national chairman and other leaders of the party. He is not ashamed to accuse Oshiomhole for losing Edo in the presidential election, he forgot that his benefactor, Obaseki, who is the governor, lost his unit, ward and entire senatorial district while Oshiomhole won both the entire House of Assembly, National Assembly and presidential election in his unit, ward and entire Edo North senatorial zone.

“Idahosa is one of those who created the problem in the APC today because of the monetary gains he is making currently. We recall when he sold the failed ethnic agenda against Oshiomhole to Governor Obaseki who bought into it.”

“No matter how they try to bend the truth, Oshiomhole remains the indisputable leader of the APC and we will resist any attempt by sycophants and political robbers like Idahosa to rubbish his name,” he said.