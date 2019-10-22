Kent Enweliku

Following the challenges in power supply, the Admiralty University of Nigeria, (ADUN) Ibusa, Delta State held its stakeholders’ conference to brainstorm the way forward on renewable energy supply.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Paul Omaji, who was represented by Prof Leonard Shilgba, former acting VC stated that the meeting is crucial because of enormous deficit in the energy supply of our nation.

However, the conference congregate speakers on how to build a robust and renewable energy supply in the school.

The VC said that adequate, affordable and reliable energy supply and utilisation are indices to measure the level of development of any nation and by extension, the quality of life.

In light of the above, the ADUN focus on entrepreneurship and capacity building by conducting research for students in the institution.

According to the VC, the school is aware of the various activities in the field of renewable energy in the country which are in line the vision of the Energy Unit of the university and it is hoped that they will collectively address and alleviate the Energy problems in our dear nation.

He also disclosed that Delta State government has a laudable plan to power the tertiary institutions in the state by solar grid electricity, adding that this will ensure constant power supply in the institutions and afford the students a conducive learning environment.

He noted that if the same application replicated in the rural areas lacking electricity to create jobs and reduce overcrowding of the populous in the cities and also reduce crime.

Meanwhile, the school will serve as a catalyst to fast track the massive deployment of renewable energy projects, via capacity building, design, construction, installations, monitoring and maintenance of the projects.

The Registrar of ADUN, Dr. Abubakar Bafeto, at the interactive session said that the school offers 15 courses and that the school trains their students in entrepreneurship and capacity building both at national and international preparing them for future employment.

Industry experts who shared their experiences at the conference include Bonnie Delta Communications, Delta State Ministry of Energy, and Blue Camel Energy.