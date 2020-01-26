Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The President and Vice Chancellor of Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN), Ibusa, Delta State, Prof. Paul Omojo Omaji has charged staff and students of the institution to remain focus in surpassing what he described as ordinary standards in their respective pursuits.

He said ADUN aims to pursue an education that addresses the discipline of the heart, head and hand in an excellent way, and urged the stakeholders to be committed to the ideology.

Prof. Omaji who gave the charge during the first year anniversary of the institution, implored the stakeholders to be mindful of the tedious processes that gave birth to ADUN, disclosing that as at the time the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) granted its license, there were over 300 applications for private universities.

“ADUN is a product of very tedious process, so do not joke with it. There were over 300 applications for private universities before NUC approved this one.

“Our standard is excellence in education, a call to purse outstanding, extremely good and the very best. We are not there yet but I want to assure you that things will be put in place to reach our end point,” he assured.

Prof. Omaji disclosed that 47 out of the 290 students of the institution were already on First Class at the end of the first academic session, and charged them to sustain the tempo.