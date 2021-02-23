The Advertisers Association (ADVAN) is set to host business leaders in discussions on “Strategic Leadership in Turbulent Times.”

The event, scheduled to hold on February 18, will assemble top Nigerian CMOs and CEOs to debate requisite leadership capabilities in disruptive times.

The ADVAN CMO Forum was birthed out of a need to provide the nation’s business leaders with a platform to hold meaningful discourse on ways to better navigate the fast-changing marketing communications and business landscape. The platform has over the years hosted several pertinent conversations on effective marketing and business leadership for the future. The 2020 edition, which focused on “Effective Marketing in a VUCA environment,” saw over 100 CMOs in attendance.

This year’s conversation will be led by the CEO of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, and the CEO of the World Federation of Advertisers, Mr. Stephan Loerke, and will provide valuable tutelage on efficacious leadership in chaotic times.

Speaking on the motivation for the 2021 focus, Mrs. Bunmi Adeniba, acting president of ADVAN, said, “In turbulent times, creativity, innovation and best strategies are meaningless without a strong cohesive driver; more than ever before, strategic leadership is requisite for business sustainability and growth.”

ADVAN has become a strong voice of 80 of the largest organisations in Nigeria, representing more than 200 brands that control over 90 per cent of annual marketing spend. ADVAN membership comprises top multinationals and national enterprises in Nigeria.

The association is a member and on the executive council of the World Federation of Advertisers, a body of global brands and marketing associations in over 60 nations of the world.