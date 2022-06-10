In its quest to play a leadership role in the integrated marketing communication sub-sector, the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) will host the industry practitioners and experts to an industry dialogue to discuss the role of government regulations in the ease of doing business.

The event is scheduled to take place on June 22, 2022 in Lagos, with the theme: ‘the role of government regulations in the ease of doing business’.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of ADVAN, Mrs. Ediri Ose-Ediale, ‘The ADVAN Industry Dialogue’ is an exclusive platform for the discourse of issues affecting the marketing community in Nigeria.

This year’s edition will focus on the topic -The Role of Government Regulations in the Ease of Doing Business. She said. Banwo and Ighodalo in their research works said: “Globally, regulations are a veritable tool of economic reform and their roles as drivers and stabilizers of growth came to the fore of global debate in the aftermath of the collapse of giant corporations such as Enron in 2001 and Lehman Brothers in 2008” “…But regulations too have been found to be capable of constituting a clog to economic progress, where they are not well-thought-out or when wrongly applied. In these cases, they strangulate rather than support growth of the economy.”

