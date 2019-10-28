Zika Bobby

The Advertisers’ Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) said there are new developments in the 18th annual General Meeting (AGM) and marketing excellence awards.

A statement by its Executive Secretary, Ediri Ediale, said winners of the Marketing Excellence Awards would now be showcased in the directory of all World Federation of Advertisers’ (WFA) member companies, adding that entries for the awards would be assessed by local and International judges, while it would also host Members’ Roundtable this year.

It said the theme for the AGM is, “Navigating the Nigerian Marketing Communications Regulatory Landscape,” and would hold in Lagos. The theme for the Awards, “Business Value of Creativity”, will witness local and international professionals sharing insights on the theme of the day, while the statement further said the award offers a platform for improving brand awareness and loyalty, by increasing the respective recipients’ prestige.”

According to the statement, the Awards winners would be acknowledged as industry leaders and named the elite in their industry.