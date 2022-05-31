Advans La Fayette MFB Limited and a member of Advans Group recently launched education loan products to assist school owners and parents respectively to run their schools and pay school fees with ease. The new products are Advans Boost, comprising of Advans School Boost and Advans Eduloan. Advans School Boost is designed to provide working and investment capital for school owners, while Advans Eduloan is to assist parents to pay their children’s school fees with ease. The third product is the Advans Kiddies, which is a high-yield savings account to help parents save towards the future of their children while still earning interest.

In his welcome remarks at the launch and Stakeholders’ Engagement in Lagos; its Managing Director, Gaëtan Debuchy, said: “We recognised that lack of finance is one of the biggest banes of education. Emboldened by the fact that investment in quality education yields the best dividend, we created these products to offer solutions to the challenge. As a leading microfinance bank, we are focused on providing premium financial services to our customers.”

The Project Manager, Fanny Belhomme, said, “Advans School Boost allows school owners to access loans up to N75 million to cover school expenses. The loan has a very competitive interest rate, a flexible repayment plan and no hidden costs.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Parents can access up to N500,000 with the Advans Eduloan, to pay their children’s school fees. The loan is easy to access, with a low-interest rate and flexible repayment plans”, she added.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .