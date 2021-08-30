In recognition of its customer-centric credentials in product development, service delivery and brand management, Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank at the weekend emerged winner of the Marketing Edge Most Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence held in Lagos.

The award is an attestation to the high equity which the Company has attained in the Nigerian financial sector; and the record of achievements which it has garnered over the years.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director/CEO Gaetan Debuchy, expressed delight at the award, saying it further validates the firms innovative client-centric approach drawn from client feedback, to providing seamless, affordable and transparent financial services.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Luc Nzoubou, said the award is no doubt a recognition of the company’s quest to continue to promote financial inclusion through the deployment of microfinance solutions and other offerings that resonates with the lifestyles of its clients within the Micro Small and Medium business segment.

The Marketing Edge Annual National Marketing Summit and Awards is a yearly offering of Marketing Edge magazine, one of Nigeria’s leading brands and marketing publication.

Advans Nigeria is a member of the Advans group, which for over 15 years has provided innovative financial solutions to over a million clients in nine countries offering a complete range of financial services to help clients build over five million small businesses.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.