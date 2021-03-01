A new executive committee of the Advert Managers Forum (AMF), a professional group of managers in advertising in the print media industry has been inaugurated.

The inauguration which took place during the February monthly meeting of the forum at the secretariat of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in Ikeja, Lagos saw the emergence of Evelyn Onyibe of the The Sun Publishing as its Chairperson.

Other members of the new executive committee elected along with her are Ojo Adebowale Patrick of Vanguard Newspapers as the Vice Chairman, while Angela Tony Iji retained her position as the Secretary. Mathew Kwentua of Blueprint Newspapers emerged the Assistant Secretary; Charles Mere emerged Financial Secretary; Jenniepher Ogbole of The Guardian Newspapers as Treasurer while Vera Chidi-Maha of Blueprint Newspapers and Ogochukwu Eseka of Thisday Newspapers were elected Public Relations Officers.

Handing over to the new exco, outgoing Chairman of the Forum, Robinson Osirike of The Nation Newspaper urged the team to work hard to protect the integrity of the Forum that has been built over time to safeguard the interest of its members and the industry.

Responding on behalf of the new EXCO, theincoming Chairperson Evelyn Onyibe, promised to consolidate on previous gains made by the AMF and urged all members to give maximum support to the new team.