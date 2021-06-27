The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has secured the endorsement of the Ministry of Information and Culture for its plan to launch a national unity campaign on 1 October.

This disclosure was contained in a release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Temitope Jemerigbe. According to the release, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the endorsement in Lagos yesterday during a meeting with AAAN’s Executive Board.

The release quoted AAAN President, Mr. Steve Babaeko, as saying that the purpose of the meeting was to push for better cooperation with the ministry. He also noted that the decision to launch the national unity campaign was informed by the current situation in the country. Babaeko commended the Federal Government over the appointment of Dr Olalekan Fadolapo as the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), saying his appointment would further strengthen the relationship between the government and the advertising industry.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, commended AAAN for the initiative.

