Every year has its experiences of the good and bad. The Nigerian advertising industry had mixed tales in the year 2018, some of which were consequent upon either the nation’s accomplishments or its impediments.

Nigeria’s ongoing recovery from economic recession impacted negatively on the industry. Usually, during such periods, the part of companies’ spending that usually suffers most, in terms of budget cut, is advertising.

This situation affected some advertising agencies, who are still trying to navigate their way out of bankruptcy. However, despite this challenge, the agencies are not deterred.

As synonymous with every other industry, the advertising sector had its bundle of challenges that ranged from government policies and regulations, where outdoor advertising agencies suffered multiple payment demands from the various arms of government, due to the fact that the methods of taxation and payment of dues are yet to be harmonised, to clients’ indebtedness.

Some advertising agencies are reeling in client debts that are threatening their survival. Most telling was the fact that the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has been running without a constituted board for three years now, just like it was made to operate during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan, causing analysts and media watchers to conclude there might be a conspiracy of silence among stakeholders.

But there were also cheering developments; 2018 was a year of surge in the digital space. The year witnessed advancement in data and technology. The future of advertising is digital and the industry will continue its overwhelming shift toward this medium.

In this recent chat with MARKETING matters, the managing director of Bluebird Communications, Kayode Ebatamehi, shares his views on how Nigeria’s advertising industry fared in 2018 and the trends that will make a significant impact on the industry in 2019.