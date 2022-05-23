From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
In the bid to tackle domestic violence headlong, gender advocacy groups have unveiled a Domestic Violence Clinic (DVC) in Bayelsa State.
The clinic, designed as an online and mobile clinic, is an initiative of Do Foundation International and Hilarity World Foundation, and is meant to provide medical, legal and psycho-socio support to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the state.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, founder of Do Foundation, Ms Dise Ogbise and President of the Hilarity World Foundation, Miss Grace Ukpevie, explained that DVC is expected to also provide financial support to victims of domestic violence. It would also create career and business support to create means of livelihood after separation from their abusers.
Ogbise expressed concern over rising cases of domestic violence and noted that despite the worrisome trend, advocacy groups in the state were gaining grounds in the effort to educate, intervene and stop the violence against women.
Miss Grace Ukpevie said the DVC is an online and mobile clinic for domestic violence victims and survivors noting that the goal is to ease the stress survivors go through when seeking help.
Wife of the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, Queen Timinipre Dakolo declared support for the campaign against sexual and domestic violence, condemning situations where parents negotiate with violators in order to stop prosecution.
