From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

In the bid to tackle domestic violence headlong, gender advocacy groups have unveiled a Domestic Violence Clinic (DVC) in Bayelsa State.

The clinic, designed as an online and mobile clinic, is an initiative of Do Foundation International and Hilarity World Foundation, and is meant to provide medical, legal and psycho-socio support to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, founder of Do Foundation, Ms Dise Ogbise and President of the Hilarity World Foundation, Miss Grace Ukpevie, explained that DVC is expected to also provide financial support to victims of domestic violence. It would also create career and business support to create means of livelihood after separation from their abusers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ogbise expressed concern over rising cases of domestic violence and noted that despite the worrisome trend, advocacy groups in the state were gaining grounds in the effort to educate, intervene and stop the violence against women.

Miss Grace Ukpevie said the DVC is an online and mobile clinic for domestic violence victims and survivors noting that the goal is to ease the stress survivors go through when seeking help.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Wife of the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, Queen Timinipre Dakolo declared support for the campaign against sexual and domestic violence, condemning situations where parents negotiate with violators in order to stop prosecution.