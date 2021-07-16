A gender equality and sexual reproductive health advocate, Sarah Kuponiyi, has urged government to prioritize sexual reproductive health for adolescent girls. Kuponiyi, who is passionate about adolescent health, said it was necessary due to the critical choices that impact their future.

Most adolescent girls are unable to access the information and services they need to protect their sexual and reproductive health and plan for their lives, she said.

Kuponiyi stressed that the menace of unintended pregnancy and unsafe abortion that could disrupt their transition process must be checked through enabling financial empowerment of adolescent girls. She made the call during a media chat expressing her interest in creating awareness around adolescent girls

Kuponiyi said the move was necessary on her part as an effective strategy to curb unsafe abortions from unintended pregnancies and other challenges facing adolescent girls in Nigeria.

She said, “Government needs to protect and improve adolescent girls’ sexual and reproductive health. This will mitigate some of the barriers they face on their journeys, and empower them to work towards the futures they envision.

“Unintended pregnancies often end the dreams and goals of most girls. When a girl gives birth, she often drops out of school, doesn’t receive support from the baby’s father and his family, and may be kicked out by her parents. The plight of the adolescent girl today is enormous.”

“There are numerous reproductive health challenges encountered by adolescents, due to lack of economic opportunities and support from their parents, also she advocated for economic empowerment for girls.

Kuponiyi said that the economic gap responsible for the inability of adolescent girls to obtain higher education, making them unable to fend for themselves and often vulnerable to advances from men.

She stated that without economic opportunities or support from parents, adolescent girls are often under pressure to depend on men for financial support and gifts in exchange for sex, noting that after secondary school, the path to higher education or jobs was dime for girls unable to fend for themselves making them even more vulnerable to undue advances from men.

This includes comprehensive sexuality education that teaches young people about their rights and their options, as well as programmes to ensure that girls and young women have access to a range of contraceptive methods. We also need government to pass supportive policies that impact reproductive health like increasing the legal age of marriage in countries where child marriage is still prevalent.

These efforts show the Nigerian government’s commitment to improving access to the family planning services that Nigerian girls and women want – and deserve.

We need to reduce the stigma associated with youth sexuality. Even when girls and young women are informed about family planning and services are available, many do not access the services due to fear of reproach or criticism.

To lower cultural and social barriers to care, we must engage community leaders – including political and religious leaders in Nigeria– as champions for youth sexual and reproductive health and rights. We also need to train health care workers to provide services to young people confidentially and without judgment.

We need to encourage and empower young people to be their own advocates and agents for change. Young people in Nigeria and everywhere have the right to the knowledge, tools and services they need to make informed decisions about their bodies and live full, healthy and productive lives.

