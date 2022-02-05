From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Hundreds of cancer survivors and advocates shut down Abuja on Saturday in an advocacy march to raise public awareness about cancer, its symptoms and things to do to prevent cancer and get cured if diagnosed.

The march which was part of activities to mark the 2022 World Cancer Day, with the theme “Close the care gap,” witnessed a massive participation of different advocacy groups that deal on issues of cancer programmes, as well as officials of the Federal Ministry of Health, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and other relevant stakeholders.

Also, human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, Civil Society Organisations and management of Transcorp Hilton hotel and members of the diplomatic corps, students, joined forces to raise awareness.

Rauncie Chidebe, the Executive Director, Project Pink Blue, who are the organisers of the advocacy march, told journalists that the awareness march was organised to amplify the voice of advocates and cancer survivors, neutralising the fear, anxiety and misconception that cancer is a death sentence.

‘We need to let the world know that 124,000 Nigerians are diagnosed with cancer every year, as well as 72,000 Nigerians that die of different forms of cancer every year,’ he said.

‘It’s also important we inform Nigerians that cancer is preventable, treatable and curable, and that’s Why we came with people that have survived cancer to serve as testimony and encouragement for others.

‘We need to take our health seriously, check and lifestyle, and periodically, carry out a thorough check of our body for any sign. We need to take necessary action and collective responsibilities to achieve the needed result.

‘Lifestyle is very important in issues of cancer. People need to monitor their lifestyle and avoid things that could increase their chances of being a cancer patient because It’s taking the lives of our people and we need to stop it forthwith.’

He lamented the shortage of cancer care services across the country, thereby, challenging the government and other corporate companies to take up the responsibilities of providing cancer care services to patients particularly in rural and semi-urban communities

The Managing Director, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Mr Kevin Brett, in his remarks, said they have supported Project Pink Blue in their advocacy against cancer for five years.

He appreciated the result they have achieved and promise more support for them to achieve more results.

‘We at Transcorp Hilton has been supportive to cancer patients because we know the huge financial resources required to treat the patients. One of our staff, Ochai Friday, was once a cancer patient. We sponsored his treatment abroad, and he has recovered. We would continue to do more,’ he said.

He, thus, encouraged Nigerians to take care of their health, check their lifestyle and avoid food or drinks that could expose them to cancer.