From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) Ebonyi State yesterday solicited the intervention of the Federal Government over the rising infrastructural and ecological challenges buffeting the institution. Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Sunday Elom, made the appeal at Ikwo during the 6th Convocation ceremony of the institution. He also called for individual and corporate organization’s partnership with the school to assist them in constructing students’ hostel accommodation as well as staff quarters. He noted that the institution has made some giant strides in areas of academic and research, adding that the school secured over three billion naira worth of research grants in the year 2021. He added that the university is also building “bridges of relationships” with notable world universities. This, he explained, is because “the world is now a global village and no university can survive in isolation.” He revealed that they had made progress in establishing partnership and collaborations with many notable goverments and universities in Europe like the French government on postgraduate scholarship where 42 of the institution’s young academics had benefited.

Speaking on the nature of assistance it needs from the federal government he said: “As a young university struggling to justify the reason for its existence, we therefore solicit for more Federal government’s intervention projects especially from the Ecological Funds Office and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to take care of many ecological and infrastructural challenges facing the university. We are also in need of private partnership in the areas of students’ hostel accommodation and staff quarters. It is our dream to build a campus where over 60% of our staff and students will live, interact, work and study on campus as a community in order to enhance our global ranking.”

