Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Some female students of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) in Ebonyi State have been engaged with a contractor in the construction of solar plant in the institution.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, disclosed this at the sixth public lecture delivered by Rev. Fr. (Prof.) Godfrey Nzamujo of the Songhai Centre, Porto Novo, Benin Republic, held in the university. He said the idea was part of his administration’s efforts to ensure that the students, upon graduation, would be able to stand on their own and possibly create jobs for others while implementing what they have learnt rather than seeking non-existing jobs.

“Some female students are currently engaged with the contractor in the construction of the solar plant. Last session, our engineering students engaged with fencing the university.”