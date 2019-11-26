Kosisochukwu Anokwuru

The management and senate of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, recently changed its Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) for students on probation and withdrawal.

In a memo issued by the Registrar, Mrs. Odisa Chinyelu Okeke said that students with CGPA of less than 1.00 will be placed on probation and if after the period they still have a CGPA of less than 1.00, such student will be withdrawn from the university for poor academic performance.

Recall that the benchmark used prior to this new development was a CGPA of less than 1.50 for probation and a CGPA of less than 1.00 for withdrawal.

The registrar explained that the reason for the new benchmark was due to the National Universities Commission (NUC) directive for the re-introduction of the 5-point grading system from the 2018/2019 academic session, stressing that the directive birthed the “E” grade and “Pass” class of degree into the university system.

She expressed: “Following the re-introduction of the 5-point grading system by the NUC in the 2018/2019 academic session which led to the inclusion of the “E” grade and “Pass” class of degree into the university system, it has become important to clarify the academic standing of students to ensure a seamless registration in the 2019/2020 academic session.”