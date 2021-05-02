From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Students of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) Ebonyi state have appealed to the federal government to create a special police post inside the campus of the university to protect students from bandits and kidnappers.

The students said the appeal became necessary because of the rising insecurity across the country.

President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the school, Obinna Okorie, made the appeal at the weekend, at a town hall meeting with the management of the institution and the Presidential Visitation Panel to the school.

Addressing the panel, Okorie said due to lack of adequate security personnel inside the campus, the students were uncomfortable moving freely inside the campus.

He appealed to the panel to urge President Muhammadu Buhari to direct relevant authorities to immediately deploy special security personnel to the school.

Earlier in his speech, Chairman of AE-FUNAI Indigenous Land Owners Association, Mr. Odum Hezekiel, called on the panel to direct the school management and the Ebonyi State government to compensate the natives whose homes and farm lands were donated to site the school.

Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Sunday Elom, in his reaction, appealed to the government of Ebonyi state to compensate and relocate the original land owners, in the interest of peace and progress of the university.