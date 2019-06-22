Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, has said that the university would soon commence academic programme in architecture.

He said that the decision to set up the department followed the instruction of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Jamila Shu’ara. Nwajiuba quoted Shu’ara as saying that there was need to establish the department in the institution, considering the fact that the institution was named after a renowned architect, the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

To this end, the VC instructed the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) to set up a committee to commence preparation for the establishment of the academic programme in the institution. He disclosed this during the inauguration of the institution Campus Green Initiative Club with the theme, “Let’s Grow the Future.”

Nwajiuba said: “The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education has declared that because this university is named after a renowned architect, who also happened to be the first president of the Association of Nigeria Architects, instructed that this university must have an architecture programme.”