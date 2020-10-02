…EEDC reverts to old tariff

Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) yesterday announced that it has suspended the service reflective tariff in compliance with Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC’s) order to do so.

In a statement, General Manager, Corporate Communications of AEDC, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, said that the suspension affects customers on pre-paid and post-paid platforms.

“We are delighted to inform you that AEDC has suspended the service reflective tariff in strict compliance with NERC order of September 28, 2020.

Customers who are on the pre-paid meter diet would have noticed this by now.

“Modalities for the alignment of the accounts of customers on the pre-paid and post-paid platforms in line with the order and such other orders that may be made are also in progress,” he said.

NERC had on September 28, 2020, directed the 11 DisCos to suspend the Multi-Year Tariff Order ( MYTO) 2020. Affected DisCos include Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Jos Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Ikeja Electric Plc, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company Plc and Yola Electricity Distribution Company Plc

According to the directive, the suspension which took effect September 28, 2020, will terminate on October 11, 2020, adding that all tariffs for end-use customers and market obligations of the DisCos during the 14-day suspension shall be computed on the basis of rates applicable as at August 31, 2020. The Commission, pursuant to sections 32 and 76 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), issued the Multi-Year Tariff Order 2020 .