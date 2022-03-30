Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has announced the appointment of Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

Fadeyibi, a turn-around manager with over 20 years executive management experience, succeeds Akinwumi Bada, who served as the company’s Interim Managing Director since last year and is now leaving to pursue other personal business aspirations.

Prior to joining AEDC, Fadeyibi was the Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, (EKEDC) a Lagos -based electricity utility company and is credited to have turned around the fortune of EKEDC by significantly reducing the company’s Aggregate, Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses, expanding its revenue base and delivering innovation in several aspects of the business.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He was also the pioneer Managing Director at Transcorp Power Ltd, Ughelli, Delta State where he ramped up the generating company’s performance from 164MW to 634MW in 25 months. He joined Transcorp Power from General Electric where he had held several strategic roles with oversight for Middle East and Africa AEDC also announced the appointment of Mr Kassim Abdulahi Burkullu, as its new Chief Technical Officer (CTO), replacing Mr. Oluwafemi Zacchaeus, who had served as the Interim Chief Technical Officer.