The management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it has started implementing new Service Reflective Tariff Plan (SRT) across its franchise area from Sept. 1.

Mr Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Fadipe, the SRT plan is a Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) mandated tariff structure, whereby an upward increment in tariffs will result in substantially longer hours of power supply.

He said that the tariff structure would also result in good quality voltage profile, swifter response to faults clearing and provision of pre-paid meters.

The general manager stated that the service reflective tariff plan was an innovative structure designed to deliver on the need for an upward review of tariff with an attendant caveat of improved service in the power sector.

“The service reflective tariff plan signals a new approach to tariff design that is required to ensure equity and fairness in delivering quality service to customers.’’

It also ensures that customers get good value for their money.

“The new tariff design proposes an upwardly adjusted tariff for customers who are not averse to paying more to enjoy longer hours of supply, standard voltage profile and faster fault clearance timelines.

“While we keep working at ensuring all classes of customers enjoy improved supply, customers who enjoy less than 12 hours of supply will not be affected by the new tariff plan.

“Hours of supply to this class of customers will also not be adversely affected by the implementation of the plan,’’ Fadipe said.

The GM encouraged customers to embrace this new tariff as the goal was to ensure that customers enjoyed improved service and also to position the power sector for optimal performance going forward.

He said that more update would be made available to customers on the new tariff plan via multiple platforms. (NAN)