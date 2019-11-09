Linus Oota , Lafia

The regional office of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, Nasarawa State has expressed worry over the high rate of vandalisation of its properties in most parts of the state, adding that such action is worsening the woes of customers.

Representative of the company, Sani Ibrahim stated this yesterday at a consumers consultative forum in Obi Local Government Area of the state.

According to him “we are having sleepless nights over the activities of vandals who destroy, cannibalise or steal power accessories such as transformers cable and others to resell. This dastardly act has plunged many communities into darkness for several months, we want our traditional leaders here to help us safeguard our properties.”

He said that the company has introduced mobile meter asset to rural communities of Nasarawa state, adding that “AEDC and the MAP will come to your community and open a one stop shop where you can make payment and get your property metering instantly.”

He also explained that purchasing a prepaid meter does not eliminate customer’s account debt as all financial outstanding will be migrated to such customer’s meter and deducted as vended.