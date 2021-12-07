The Federal Government and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) On Tuesday in Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) franchise and the outstanding entitlements of workers.

It will be recalled that workers in the nation’s power sector, under the auspices of NUEE, served the Federal Government a notice of industrial action over the planned sale of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

AEDC’s franchise area includes Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and the FCT.

The MoU was signed at the end of an expansive meeting between the leadership of NUEE and relevant government institutions in the power sector.

Those who signed the MoU included Mr Alex Okoh, Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Sanusi Garuba, Chairman, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Mr Alex Olebe, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Others are Mr Goddy Agba, Minister of State, Power, Mr Joe Ajaero, General Secretary, NUEE and Mr Godfrey Abah Chairman, FCT Council NUEE.

According to the MoU, government intervened with the firm arrangement to ensure the payment of the outstanding entitlements of AEDC staff within 21 days, starting from the date of the signing of the MOU.

“Based on the foregoing, the industrial action is hereby suspended, “the MoU stated. (NAN)

