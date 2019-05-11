Linus Oota , Lafia

In its renewed efforts to phase out estimated billing, improved quality service to its customers, Abuja Electricity Distribution Center (AEDC) has flagged off Meters Asset Providers (MAP) for purchase of credit.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive officer of AEDC, Ernest Mupwaya who flagged off the program yesterday in Keffi, Nasarawa State said that three vending centers were selected for AEDC in its franchise areas of FCT, Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa states.

According to him “the vendors selected for AEDC are MOJEC, TUBOR and MERON, while MOJEC will handle FCT and Kogi state, TUBOR will operate in Niger state while MERON will operate in Nasarawa state.

“In all, 900,000 customers have been scheduled for metering in AEDC franchise areas in the first instance, being a moving target, we are aware that the number may increase and as it does, the vendors will take them along, this project is expected to last for 36 months.

“The pedigree of the vendors approved for AEDC by the regulator is well known to us as we have worked with them in the past, we are optimistic that they will deliver on this project as they have always done.”

The vending centers are selling points equipped with internet computers stocked with electrical energy, where customers can buy various units of energy credit using their prepared card.

He added that “new meter roll out would address the challenge of over billing of customers, accuracy of billing of customers, energy accounting is ensured, energy management/conservation by customers, ensure transparency while customers metered in good time.”

Mupwaya further explained that the shortage and lack of meters has caused frequent disagreement between the company and its customers, adding that a successfully executed metering program will enhance both transparency in the bill of customers as well as energy accountability.